Two dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County

IRON STATION, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men died Sunday in a head-on crash in Lincoln County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by 21-year-old Cooper Gregory Snipes crossed the center line on Mount Zion Church Road and collided head-on with a Nissan Altima.

86-year-old Mahlon Brewster Strope Jr., the driver of the Altima, died on scene.

Snipes was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

Highway Patrol said a third vehicle was also involved in the wreck, colliding with the Altima shortly after the initial head-on crash. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, however, no charges will be filed.