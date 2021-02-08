Two dead in head-on crash in Lincoln County

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

IRON STATION, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men died Sunday in a head-on crash in Lincoln County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by 21-year-old Cooper Gregory Snipes crossed the center line on Mount Zion Church Road and collided head-on with a Nissan Altima.

86-year-old Mahlon Brewster Strope Jr., the driver of the Altima, died on scene.

Snipes was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

Highway Patrol said a third vehicle was also involved in the wreck, colliding with the Altima shortly after the initial head-on crash. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, however, no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral