Two dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Firefighters in Iredell County say two people staying in an RV died early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30, the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department answered a 911 call about two patients in cardiac arrest.

“While responders were doing patient care we checked the gas levels inside the RV and there was a significant amount of CO in the camper,” said Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Groff.

For 28 years, Groff has answered 911 calls as a first responder and this call, he says, was especially tough.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s not how you want to start the holiday especially for that family. I don’t know the circumstances of them being there but it’s just heart breaking to see a family have to go through a loss like that and there’s nothing more we could have done,” said Groff.

The RV was parked near a house on Old Mocksville Road. Groff cautions anyone using a device, like a generator, that could emit gases to be careful.

“You can’t smell it, hear it, or see it. Most of the time you don’t know until it’s too late,” said Groff.

While the investigation continues into exactly what happened these firefighters won’t forget responding to this holiday tragedy.

“It’s just bad. I’ve thought about it all day. We’re going to see our families and there’s another one having to do something totally different. Instead of worrying about who is doing the dishes they have a much bigger worry now and it’s just sad,” Groff said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE