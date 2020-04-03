Two CMPD officers test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent out Friday to fellow officers and family, CMPD said two officers have tested positive for coronavirus and 14 additional officers are on administrative leave in COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The names of the employees impacted by the virus will not be publicly released, CMPD said Friday.

“Releasing this information communicates the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on first responders locally,” CMPD said in the letter.

CMPD said they will be releasing updated numbers daily.

“Traditionally, when the community is faced with challenging times, you have never failed to step up and these past several weeks have been no exception. I want to sincerely thank you for your selfless commitment,” Chief Kerr Putney said to CMPD members Friday in the letter. “As you work tirelessly to serve our community during these challenging times, please remember to look are yourselves, your families and your CMPD brothers and sisters.”

