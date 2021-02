HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two children under 10 years old were killed in a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon, the Hickory Fire Department says.

Officials responded to the fire at the home on 7th Avenue southwest shortly before 4 p.m. .

No other injuries were reported and the scene is now under investigation by the SBI, Hickory Police Department and FD.

Fox 46 is currently on the scene and more details will be provided when available.