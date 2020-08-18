Two Charlotte men arrested for murder of man found dead in Matthews

Two men were arrested Monday for the murder of Corey Carpenter, a 27-year-old Charlotte resident who was found dead on the side of the road in Matthews last Monday, according to the Matthews Police Department.

At 8:14 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, officers were called to the 2700 block of Lakeview Circle for reports of an abandoned car on the side of the road.

Officers searched the area and found Carpenter’s body with several gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified Zatario Jarod Stewart and Tobias Lamario McNeil, both from Charlotte, as the men who were believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Stewart and McNeil were arrested and charged with murder.

The Matthews Police Department said CMPD, the Durham Police Department and the U.S. Secret Services assisted with the case.