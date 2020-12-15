Two charged in shooting death of bouncer at N Carolina club

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two man have been arrested in the shooting death of a bouncer at a North Carolina party club in 2019, police said.

Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, is being held without bail in the Wake County jail on charges of murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Police had already arrested Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts, 22, last year on similar charges as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

In June 2019, police said Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer inside a rental hall when he tried to break up a fight. Hopkins was taken to a local hospital, where he died. While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, according to a news release.

