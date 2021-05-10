Two bodies found inside vehicle parked in Shelby hospital parking lot

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two bodies were found inside a parked car in the parking lot of Atrium Health in Shelby, officials say.

Around 3:56 p.m. on Monday, the Shelby Police Department responded to a call at Atrium Health Cleveland at 201 E. Grover Street where two males were found dead in a parked car in the emergency department parking lot.

There were no obvious signs of violence or any type of altercation at the scene.

The incident is currently being treated as a death investigation and officers from the police department are working with Atrium Health security to determine the circumstances and cause of death.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.