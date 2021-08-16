Two arrested, juvenile being sought days after Mooresville homicide

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people have been arrested and another is still being searched for in connection to a homicide that occurred in Mooresville on August 11.

The incident took place in Magla Park on Wednesday where 23-year-old Jacob Koury was found dead with a gunshot wound, the Mooresville Police Department said.

On Monday, 34-year-old James Jones of Huntersville, and 18-year-old Jessica Nichols of Mooresville were each arrested charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A 16-year-old juvenile is still wanted for involvement in the crime.

Jones was caught outside of a residence just outside of Mooresville and Nichols was found at a residence in Hudson, N.C. Both are placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond.

“Detectives worked tirelessly during the investigation and were assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal Service,” said Assistant Chief Robert Dyson. “The assistance of these organizations, along with information received from the community, aided in quickly solving this crime.”

The investigation is still active and anyone who may have more information about the incident is asked to call Detective Lawing at 704-664-3311.