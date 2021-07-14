Two 15-year-olds arrested for shooting teen, fleeing scene in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill Police have arrested two 15-year-olds after a search that began on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting.

A 15-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Laurel Street and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they approached a black Hyundai that was reported stolen earlier in the week, before the driver sped off and fled the scene.

Other officers found the vehicle abandoned on Keiger Street before spotting the suspects who then fled on foot.

With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, the two were captured and identified as the suspects in the shooting.

The juvenile driving was charged with criminal conspiracy, receiving/possession of stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights. The second juvenile, who is believed to be the shooter, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and criminal conspiracy.