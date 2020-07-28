Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter confirmed on Tuesday that it restricted some of Donald Trump Jr.’s account capabilities after he posted a video about hydroxychloroquine, a highly debated drug that his father, the U.S. president, has touted as a coronavirus treatment.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.’s account will have limited functionality for 12 hours, and the social media site deleted his tweet sharing a video that appeared to show doctors discussing the benefits of the drug for COVID-19 patients.
The younger Trump’s tweet “was in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy here,” the spokesperson said.
MORE: Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads
Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy states that its teams and machine-learning tools are working to identify and label or remove any tweets that spread potentially harmful misinformation regarding COVID-19 “to keep people safe on Twitter.”
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
For more information on this story, please click here.