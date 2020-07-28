Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 misinformation

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after traveling to Florida with President Donald Trump. The wife and running mate of Republican governor candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with Guilfoyle, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Guilfoyle was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 3, the New York Times reported. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Twitter confirmed on Tuesday that it restricted some of Donald Trump Jr.’s account capabilities after he posted a video about hydroxychloroquine, a highly debated drug that his father, the U.S. president, has touted as a coronavirus treatment.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.’s account will have limited functionality for 12 hours, and the social media site deleted his tweet sharing a video that appeared to show doctors discussing the benefits of the drug for COVID-19 patients.

The younger Trump’s tweet “was in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy here,” the spokesperson said.

Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy states that its teams and machine-learning tools are working to identify and label or remove any tweets that spread potentially harmful misinformation regarding COVID-19 “to keep people safe on Twitter.”

