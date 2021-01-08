Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended, the organization tweeted on Friday.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said.
Trump’s account was previously locked for 12 hours, but the company has taken a turn, saying that due to the “horrific” events in the Capitol, they believe his tweets have the potential to lead to more violence.
When Twitter made the initial decision to do a 12-hour suspension, they did note that “future violations of the Twitter Rules” would result in permanent suspension.”
“We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
