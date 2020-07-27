Tweetsie Railroad shuts down again, cancels ‘Ghost Train’ for 2020

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tweetsie Railroad announced Monday that they are closing, once again, due to the coronavirus.

“Tweetsie Railroad has received notification from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that we are not permitted to run the train,” organizers said in a statement.

The park’s signature train ride was one of the few attractions organizers had previously decided to open during their initial reopening phase.

Tweetsie Railroad has received notification from the N.C. Dept. of Health & Human Services that we are not permitted to run the train. Thus, we have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events. More info: https://t.co/0ZlGsoRu9t — Tweetsie Railroad (@TweetsieRR) July 27, 2020

The park says they have no choice now but to close and cancel several popular upcoming events such as K-9s in Flight, Railroad Heritage Weekend, and Ghost Train.

“When parks like ours are cleared to open in North Carolina, we will reevaluate the possibility of welcoming guests back to Tweetsie Railroad and hosting Tweetsie Christmas,” organizers said.

The park hopes to be able to reopen in time for Christmas.