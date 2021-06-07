“Turned the tables.” DOJ hoping seize of money in Colonial Pipeline cyberattack limits future hacks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Justice Department says it has “turned the tables on DarkSide” after seizing more than two million dollars in cryptocurrency.

The money was around half of the ransom paid out by Colonial Pipeline soon after the hack last month.

“By going after their entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital extortion attacks, including criminal proceeds in the form of digital currency, we will continue to use all of our tools, and all of our resources to increase the cost and the consequences of ransomware attacks and other cyber-enabled attacks,” said Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The virtual hack caused real world problems.

After the pipeline was shut down in May, nearly 2/3rds of gas stations in the Charlotte area were out of fuel.

In a federal search warrant obtained by Fox 46, the FBI says they found a digital wallet that was used by the hacker group to collect the ransom from Colonial Pipeline.

The CEO of Colonial authorized a payment of $4.3 million in cryptocurrency.

The FBI recovered around $2.3 million.

“Today we deprived a cyber-criminal enterprise of the object of their activity, their financial proceeds and funding,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate.

Because the hacker group is believed to be based in Russia, taking away money is one of the most tangible ways US authorities can punish the suspects.

“Cutting off access to revenue is one of the most impactful consequences we can impose,” Abbate said.

President Biden is expected to address Russia’s role in cybercrimes when he meets with Russia President Vladimir Putin next week.

The CEO of Colonial Pipeline thanked the FBI for their efforts.

“Holding cyber criminals accountable and disrupting the ecosystem that allows them to operate is the best way to deter and defend against future attacks of this nature. The private sector also has an equally important role to play and we must continue to take cyber threats seriously and invest accordingly to harden our defenses,” CEO Joseph Blount said in a statement.

Blount is expected to testify in front of both Senate and House committee hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.