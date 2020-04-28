36 more deaths, 400 more positive COVID-19 cases reported in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Health released new coronavirus case numbers on Tuesday.

There are now 9,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, an increase of 426 cases since Monday. Health officials said 342 deaths are being reported, up 36 in the last 24 hours.

Ninty-six out of the 100 North Carolina counties have been affected. According to race statistics, 52 percent of those with confirmed cases are white, while 39 percent are black or African American.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,491 cases and 43 deaths as of Monday afternoon. County officials usually release the daily updates in the evening.

North Carolina extended its ‘Stay-at-Home’ order until May 8. It was initially set to expire on April 29.