TSA: Man traveling to Charlotte caught at airport with 3 knives hidden in hollowed-out book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man traveling from Gainesville Regional Airport in Florida to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina was stopped by TSA after trying to board a plane with multiple weapons.

According to TSA Gulf, a 57-year-old man was heading to Charlotte when he was stopped by TSA with three hidden knives in his possession.

The three weapons were hidden in a hollowed out book.

“Thought a hollowed out book would trick us. Not! Our officers – expert at interpreting X-ray images – found the threat and the passenger faces a fine of more than $4,000,” TSA Gulf tweeted.

The passenger was fined more than $4,000 for the incident, TSA said.

