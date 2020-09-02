Trump to visit Wilmington on 75th anniversary of end of WWII

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump will visit Wilmington Wednesday afternoon to declare it a WWII Heritage City, according to the Associated Press.

The president is expected to deliver remarks on the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

Legislation passed in 2019 authorized the Secretary of the Interior to designate at least one city in the United States as an “American World War II Heritage City” in order to recognized and ensure the preservation of the history of the country’s involvement in the war.

Wilmington would be the first city named.

The North Carolina city has been home to the Battleship North Carolina since 1962. The ship was active in the Pacific theater during World War II and is now a floating museum.

