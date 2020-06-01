Trump threatens to send military to end protests

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.

If governors fail to take action, Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.