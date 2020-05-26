Trump threatens to pull RNC out of Charlotte

When it comes to the Republican National Convention, the White House wants a packed house.

Despite ongoing uncertainty and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, President Trump threatened Monday to pull the plug on a Queen City convention unless the Spectrum Center will be “fully occupied” in three months.

“Unfortunately, Democrat Governor [Roy Cooper] is still in shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena,” Trump tweeted on Memorial Day. “In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.”

While I've remained consistent in my statements regarding the RNC being held in Charlotte, the science and data will ultimately determine what we will collectively do for our city. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) May 25, 2020

North Carolina is currently in Phase Two of reopening. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Mecklenburg County, where the RNC is scheduled to be held, currently 3,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the highest in the state by more than double.

Without the large crowds, the president threatened to go elsewhere.

Related: Trump accuses Cooper of ‘playing politics’

“If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site,” the president tweeted. “This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

A spokesperson for Gov. Cooper responded with a statement on twitter saying “data and science” will guide decisions on large gatherings.

“State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” the statement read. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the “health and safety” of residents and visitors is “the top priority.”

“The city of Charlotte will continue to follow guidance from Governor Cooper and public health professionals in determining the best and safest way to host the Republican National Convention,” Lyles tweeted. “While I’ve remained consistent win my statements regarding the RNC being held in Charlotte, the science and data will ultimately determine what we will collectively do for our city.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Last Thursday, before Trump’s tweets, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said he was “100 percent confident” the RNC will still take place in Charlotte.

“I think at this point in time we’re planning on moving forward,” Whatley said. “We’re planning on rolling out the red carpet in Charlotte, having the greatest political show on earth.”

Whatley disagrees with Trump’s take, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, that Cooper is “playing politics” with the shutdown. “No, absolutely not,” Whatley said, when asked if Cooper is delaying opening the state to hurt Trump.

I have zero interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami, as falsely reported by the Fake News @nytimes in order to stir up trouble. Ballroom is not nearly big enough & would like to stay in N.C., whose gov. doesn’t even know if he can let people in? https://t.co/nqBBPv4VXS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

“The health of all of the delegates, and alternates, and guests, the participants in the convention, that’s not a partisan matter,” said Whatley. “I think everybody wants to see this come off well. We want to see it come off safely. And we want to make sure we’re showcasing North Carolina to the entire country in the best light positive.”