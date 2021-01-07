Trump supporters from Queen City traveled to Washington, some arrested

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Arrest records from Washington, D.C. show at least nine people from North Carolina were arrested during unrest at the capitol.

Of those nine arrests, at least three are from the Charlotte area.



Cameras captured the North Carolina state flag on full display as rioters entered the capitol Wednesday.

“We don’t want trouble. We just want our country to be a strong country that is thriving for everyone, not just us, everyone,” said Larry Murphy.

FOX 46 found Murphy and Tim Ivy outside the Charlotte bus station on their way back to Georgia. They were still proudly displaying their President Trump gear they bought in Washington.

The duo says Wednesday started peacefully with a speech from President Trump and a march to the capitol building.

“There was a lady right beside me that got shot with a rubber bullet and she was shot in the cheek, knocked her down and everybody got crazy,” said Ivy.

Crazy is an understatement, with people breaking into the capitol and politicians running for cover. Larry and Tim told FOX 46 they never got into the building and weren’t planning to.

“We are not in to all that violence stuff. It doesn’t accomplish nothing,” they said.

Instead, the two say their goal was to remain peaceful, show love for America, but voice displeasure about election results.

“Every nationality you could think of was there and everybody was loving each other. It was like everyone was one big family,” said Ivy.



Clams have been made that members of Antifa were behind the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday. FOX 46 checked the voter history of the nine people arrested from North Carolina and all were registered Republicans who have voted in recent elections.

