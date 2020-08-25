Trump supporters come out to support president during visit to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- All in all things were calm and quiet out around the perimeter for the Republican National Convention Monday.

It was not the typical fanfare that’s expected outside of a political convention, but that didn’t keep some people from making the trip to Uptown.

As President Donald Trump’s motorcade pulled up to the Charlotte Convention Center, a handful of supporters were there to greet him with cheers.

“That’s my guy, Trump, he’ll take care of giving jobs,” one supporter told FOX 46.

“I was at the last RNC and it’s important for me to be here to show my support for Mr. Trump,” said another.

They all came for a glimpse of the president.

“I was at the last RNC, which was in Ohio, because I thought that he would do the things that he says he’s done, and it seems like I was right,” supporter Ken Lane said. “I’m here because this is an important election.”

The crowd couldn’t get very close, however. Security remained tight throughout the day with law enforcement agents on the ground, up above and on two wheels. CMPD arrested one person who managed to get through the secure perimeter.

“It’s a lot quieter than I thought it would be. It seems pretty chill,” one Charlotte neighbor said.

As Election Day draws closer a few democrats walked around with signs supporting Joe Biden.

“His ideals that he’s imposed have no place in our country,” said Kris Newton.

While the crowd outside was light, their energy was high, and these voters say they’re ready to give the president a job for four more years.

“It’s about our Bill of Rights and out Constitution, and that’s why I’m here to give Mr. Trump my unconditional support,” Lane said.

The scaled back event in Charlotte only lasted hours instead of days as originally planned. Crews were already beginning to take barriers down just hours after the convention event wrapped up, but it still put the city of Charlotte in the spotlight.

