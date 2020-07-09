Trump says kids should return to class; current SC data indicates they shouldn’t

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The President and National Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday urged schools to open this fall, but South Carolina DHEC data advises most districts not to.

Right now, only seven of 46 counties would be advised to reopen, and Horry County is not one of them. Parents are eagerly waiting for plans to be announced so they can do what’s best for their families.

“We believe it’s absolutely essential for our children’s academic development and for their social and emotional health and nutrition needs to be back in the classroom,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

But South Carolina DHEC data shows the majority of districts are not ready. Some parents say hybrid learning (a mix of virtual and classroom lessons) would be the best option.

“At the same time you’ll have smaller classroom sizes,” Horry County Schools parent Lindsay Jackson said. “They’re taking the precautions that I think are necessary for COVID, but at the same time, there’s always that risk.”

Living in a hot spot is making some parents choose health over education. If in-person learning is decided for Horry County Schools, some parents will dis-enroll.

“My son is not going to go back this year,” Horry County Schools parent Kim Anchia said. “So we’ll probably switch to a virtual option. Looking ahead by mid-August, I don’t see that the numbers are going to drop where I’ll feel safe sending him.”

But other parents said they are dependent on the school system.

“Nobody loves my kids more than me, but unfortunately I just don’t have that choice,” Horry County Schools parent Heather Hare said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t want people to think the parents who are standing behind this are like, ‘free daycare!’ It has nothing to do with that. I’m concerned for my children’s future.

Horry County Schools is expected to announce back-to-school plans by July 27; however, the district Chairman said he will have a back-to-school announcement Thursday night.

