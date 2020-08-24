Trump leaves NC after speeches, RNC security perimeter to remain up overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Republican National Convention has come and gone from Charlotte, but fencing around the perimeter is going to stay up overnight.

Police officers are also posted up, so there are still some streets blocked off after heightened security remained in Uptown Monday morning and afternoon.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both in the Queen City Monday to accept the Republican party’s formal re-nominations.

“I felt an obligation to be here. You have a governor who’s in a total shut down mode,” Trump said as he spoke at the event.

He got straight to the controversy over Charlotte hosting the RNC.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Trump battled back and forth over how many attendees could be inside the RNC and whether they’d be required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, everyone agreed to a scaled down version and that attendees had to wear masks at all times inside, but FOX 46 saw from the video feed Monday that not all attendees had on masks during the start of the convention.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told FOX 46 that the RNC assured her mid-morning that they were working hard to get the issue resolved. Meanwhile, Trump claimed that he’s getting the economy re-started

“These Democratic governors love a shutdown until after the election’s over because they want to make our numbers look as bad as possible before the election, but our numbers are looking so good,” Trump said.

One person was arrested for getting inside the security perimeter. CMPD tells FOX 46 us the person did not get to the area where delegates were this morning.

