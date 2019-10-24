Skip to content
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
‘Total acquittal:’ Trump delivers impeachment ‘victory’ speech from White House
Video
Chief justice, senators sworn in as Trump impeachment trial begins
Video
House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Video
Hundreds gather in Uptown in support of Trump impeachment
Video
House Rules Committee sets parameters for historic floor debate over Trump impeachment
Video
Judiciary Committee argues through marathon session ahead of articles of impeachment vote
Video
House Democrats announce abuse of power, obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against Trump
Video
‘Trump is innocent’: Man interrupts Judiciary hearing, calls for end to ‘impeachment scam’
Video
Top House lawyers present evidence, spar over Trump impeachment case in Judiciary hearing
Video
‘No choice but to act’: Pelosi says House will draft impeachment articles against Trump
Video
House Judiciary Committee holds first hearing, trio of legal experts called by Democrats back Trump impeachment
Video
‘Everyone was in the loop’: Gordon Sondland testifies in Trump impeachment hearings on Ukraine dealings
Video
Impeachment hearings: Top national security aides testify Trump call was ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’
Video
Trump impeachment hearing: Ousted Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch says she felt ‘threat’
Video
MLB umpire’s tweets opposing Trump impeachment prompt investigation
Video