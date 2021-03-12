Trump ‘hopes everyone remembers’ him when they get their COVID-19 vaccines

In this Feb. 28, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Trump called on his supporters to send their contributions directly to his own committees in his first speech since leaving office. That call puts Trump at odds with the Republican Party’s existing political organizations, including the Republican National Committee and the party’s congressional campaign arms (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump is seeking personal credit for the rollout of multiple coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the former president said that he hopes people remember his presidency when getting immunized against COVID-19.

A Statement from the Office of the 45th President: pic.twitter.com/FeQYD3L2j7 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 11, 2021

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he said.

The statement came hours after President Biden announced his administration would order another 100 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to bolster the nation’s efforts to get shots into arms.

Biden made the announcement after a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co who have agreed to a collaboration to produce J&J’s coronavirus vaccine.

“You know what’s clear is this is a historic, nearly unprecedented, collaboration, ” said Biden.

Biden also announced that 60% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. He added that 7 weeks earlier only 8% had.