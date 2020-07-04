Trump goes to Mount Rushmore for fireworks

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP)- President Donald Trump is accusing activists who want to remove monuments to Confederate generals and other divisive American leaders of conducting “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”

The White House provided excerpts of Trump’s remarks before he was to deliver them at Mount Rushmore Friday night.

Trump says, “This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.”

The monument depicts the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump says, “Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny.”

He says protesters who have called for the removal of statues commemorating Confederate leaders and others “seek to dissolve the bonds of love and loyalty that we feel for our country, and for each other.”