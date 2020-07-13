Trump defends trips to golf courses, says it’s his ‘exercise’ and he plays ‘very fast’

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Washington after visiting Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump on Sunday defended his golf outings in a tweet – saying he plays “VERY fast” and it’s his “exercise.”

Trump argued that “many in business and politics that work out endlessly” and said “nobody complains.”

He added: “My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer….”

The president’s tweet comes after he visited his Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia on Saturday for a round. The president’s golf outing came after he canceled a campaign rally in New Hampshire, citing storms expected in the area from Tropical Storm Fay.

