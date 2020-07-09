Trump boat parade set for next week on High Rock Lake in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of boaters are expected to turn out to show support for President Donald Trump during a boat parade next weekend on High Rock Lake.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 18 starting at 11 a.m. near Tamarac Marina off Bringle Ferry Road, organizers shared. They’re encouraging folks to be on the water as early as possible.

“First off, we’d like to stress how busy the day of the parade will be. We want to remind everyone to get on the water as early as possible or get on the water the day before. If you have a place to dock your boat, it would allow more room for those who don’t,” the High Rock Lake Trump Parade said. “Parking that day will be crazy, so please be safe and considerate of all.”

Boat parades to show support for President Trump have been very popular in the last few weeks. Numerous events have been held in Lake Norman and Charleston Harbor.

“We will be starting with the National Anthem, a short speech on Trump’s behalf, and a prayer to start us off,” organizers said.

