Trump banned from posting on Facebook for next 24 hours

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Facebook says that they are banning President Donald Trump from posting on their platforms for the next 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Trump had two posts removed from his Facebook page that were posted during the demonstration at the Capitol building in D.C. on Wednesday. One was a video in which Trump gave more baseless claims of election fraud and told supporters to “go home.”

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

“We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence,” the company said.

In an earlier statement Facebook said they were “appalled by the violence at the Capitol today,” and that it would be “treating these events as an emergency.”

Trump was also locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours and potentially more due to similar violations regarding the same posts.

