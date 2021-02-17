‘Truly a disaster’: Crews begin clearing debris following deadly tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Crews are still sifting through the debris of what’s left after a tornado ripped through a neighborhood in Brunswick County near the North Carolina coast Monday night.

The twister killed three people and injured ten others.

The National Weather Service says it was an EF-3 tornado with winds topping 160 miles an hour that tore through the area.

The damage was extensive and it came as a shock to the people here. Many of them were asleep as the tornado warnings came in.

In an instant, the winds raged, the storm pushing through and not stopping.

“20 seconds after that happened, I got a warning on my phone,” said Louise Lajano.

Lajano had quite the fright at his home when a tree went through his living room.

“You see a big gusts of wind carrying a big bunch of branches,” he said.

From the air, you can see the damage inside the subdivision that was hit the hardest.

A mess remains here that will take a while to clean up. On the ground, the National Weather Service was surveying the damage.

“Our initial findings was that it was 160 miles an hour. An EF-3, a high end EF-3,” said Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service. “We haven’t completed our assessment so those numbers could change.”

They say this tornado is not the usual.

“Most of our tornadoes are 60 yards or less, and are on the ground for a couple of miles, and less than 10 minutes,” Pfaff said.

The twister itself was four times that size and on the ground for thirty minutes.

The Weather Service also says they are surprised a storm like this showed up in winter. Now that it has, county leaders say the clean-up here will be ‘long-term’.

“It truly, truly was a disaster last night,” Brunswick County Commissioner Randy Thompson said.

There’s no word yet on the identities of those that died.

As a comparison, a quarter of this county was without power last night because of this storm. Power is still out tonight in the hardest-hit areas.