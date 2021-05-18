Truist Field to allow full capacity for 2021 ACC Baseball Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Knights stadium will have full capacity for the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship set to take place from May 25-30.

Following NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate lift last week, Truist Field will have full capacity for the first time this year.

Charlotte was originally set to host the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship before it was canceled due to COVID-19. The ACC allowed them to host it this year instead.

It’ll be the first time the Charlotte region has hosted the event since 2001.

The Knights have allowed a limited amount of fans since the season began two weeks ago but this announcement is likely the first of the stadium fully opening up again.

The tournament will have 12 ACC teams grouped into four pools of three teams apiece. Games will take place every day Tuesday-Sunday with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship matchup on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale for $20 on the club level and $15 for field box seats.

Atrium Health will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday of the championship. Individuals that receive a vaccination on-site with Atrium Health will be given a free ticket for that day’s session.

Ticket books for the full tournament are available for $225 on the club level and $170 for field box seats, which includes tickets to all 15 tournament games, including the championship game on Sunday.

Packages are now available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.