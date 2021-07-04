Truist Field sold out for Fourth of July celebration

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time in a year, Truist Field packed fans in stands to capacity on the Fourth of July.

Thousands packed the streets of Uptown to catch the game and a glimpse of the fireworks show. Business operators say they are hoping it will help business while things get back to normal.

Courtney Wilson is one baseball fan who was excited about the game and the celebrations for the Fourth of July.

“It’s us getting back to reality,” Wilson said. “I’m so excited because I’ve been housebound for so long.”

More than 10,000 fans like her were allowed inside Truist Field. Organizers say it’s the first big event to happen in Charlotte since the pandemic. Last year’s celebrations had to be canceled due to COVID.

For Maggie Majors and her two siblings, Ben and Emily, they are happy masks are no longer required to sit in the stands.

“It’s crazy that there are so many people now because COVID we just couldn’t go and now it’s back open,” Maggie said.

On the other hand, traffic along South Mint Street almost made them late to the game.

Jeremy Evieie at Taproom Social hopes some of that traffic will help bring in new customers after hospitality businesses took a hit during COVID.

“We need the foot traffic,” Evieve said. “Just having people walking around is like good business for us. So the more people in this area, the better business for us.”

Fans like Aralyn Rash say while the big event is the game, it’s what comes afterward that she was looking forward to.

“I really like fireworks. That’s why I wear this because it looks like it has fireworks on it and I really like it. It goes kaboom,” Rash said.

Thousands of fans not only packed the inside of the field but hundreds of people watched the fireworks show from Romare Bearden Park across the street.

Norfolk Tides beat the Charlotte Knights 2- 1.