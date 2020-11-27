Truist Field Christmas Village opens Friday with holiday fun for all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Truist Field is about to turn into a Christmas Village starting Friday, offering you all the fun of a winter wonderland safely.

Christmas Village will open Friday, Nov. 27, and the lights display will be added on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The combined event is called Light the Knights Charlotte Christmas Village. You’ll be able to see tens of thousands of lights, trees, and displays as you stroll through the ballpark.

The event will also feature unique vendors, entertainers and of course, sweet holiday treats.

Santa will be there, although details on how kids will visit with him are still being worked out to ensure they meet health guidelines.

Tickets are $7 per person before 5 p.m., and $10 per person after 5 p.m. Children under two years old admitted for free.

To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE