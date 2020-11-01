Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta has strengthened as it heads toward a drenching collision with Central America.
The system ties the record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season. Eta had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph Sunday and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was centered about 345 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and while heading westward at 15 mph.
Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday and say that central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.
