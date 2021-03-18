Troopers, neighbors say York Co. road where man, 2 kids died in crash is notoriously dangerous

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tragedy struck in York County Tuesday night when a man and two young siblings died in a crash.

Troopers were blunt about the issues with the road where the crash took place when FOX 46 asked about other crashes and how common they are around there. They said while the curve is sharp, it wouldn’t be so bad if people would simply slow down.

Neighbors who live near the highway where the crash took place say drivers speed along the road frequently. Combined with a curve, they say it’s a recipe for danger.

The speed limit out on York Highway is 55, but many of those that live around where Tuesday night’s crash happened say with more homes around and increased traffic, it’s anything but.

“55 is good if people would go 55, but people fly on this road,” neighbor Katlyn Young said.

Young has lived with her family here for the last five years. She has a time trying to get up her driveway anyway.

You can see why from the cracks and dirt still there. She says the driveway is on a waiting list on an asphalt project and that essentially means for her, she has to be slow around here.

“Turning into the driveway, people try to pass you, slam on breaks,” she said.

Troopers haven’t said what exactly led up to the crash that happened near young’s home earlier this week, but they did say a car with a man and two children inside lost control near this curve, hitting another car.

A woman in the other car was injured, but Cole LaBrozzi, along 7-year-old Justin Whitener and 8-year-old Kaydence Timmons—both siblings—all died.

“One of the children was my best friend’s family,” Young said. “It really didn’t surprise me because of how dangerous people are on this road. They don’t pay attention and they’re very reckless.”

It wasn’t just young that told us that. Neighbors living around here say even getting out of their driveways can be dangerous. They have had to take steps to make sure nothing happens to them.

For Young, she says it’s even too dangerous for her brother to take the bus to school.

“Even if they pull up right to the driveway, cars do not pay attention,” she said.

Young tells FOX 46 wrecks are common enough in that area. She says she was even involved in a pile-up around that same area where the crash happened a while back. FOX 46 was even honked at as we went from driveway to driveway in the area.

Now, neighbors are just hoping something similar doesn’t happen again.