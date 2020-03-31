Trooper pulls doctor over for speeding then gives her his medical masks

A doctor caught speeding by a Minnesota state trooper was issued five brand new N95 masks — not a ticket.

“I burst into tears,” Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote on Facebook, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Janjua, a cardiologist, was headed to Minneapolis after getting off work at Essentia Health in Duluth on March 21 when she was pulled over, the paper reported Monday.

Doctors and nurses at U.S. hospitals treating coronavirus patients have reported a shortage of N95 masks, making them a priceless commodity.

MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM