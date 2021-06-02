‘Tremendous backlog’ of jury trials cases on pause from pandemic

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The courts are overwhelmed and overloaded with criminal cases, on pause from the pandemic, still awaiting a jury trial.

It’s been two years since a FOX 46 investigation discovered the US Census Bureau hired a registered child sex offender. Kenneth Mabry was tasked with overseeing the Charlotte region. He was fired in 2019 after he was arrested again for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl.

That case appears to have stalled, according to court records. The last court filing was 18 months ago in December 2019. That is “frustrating,” according to the accuser’s mother, who told FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant that she “wants justice as soon as possible.”

Gaston County District Attorney Lock Bell said he could not comment on any pending cases, including Mabry’s. Mabry remains out of jail on bond. A call and email requesting comment from his attorney were not returned.

“So the old adage, right? Justice delayed is justice denied,” said UNC Charlotte criminal justice professor and former federal prosecutor Kathleen Nicolaides. “And that goes to defendants, of course, and victims.”

In Gaston County, Bell says COVID-19 created a “tremendous backlog” of jury trials, which are set to resume this summer. He says it will take more than a year to catch up.

“Viewing it as long an entire year of cases is terribly depressing,” said Nicolaides. “But things have certainly been impacted dramatically.”

In Mecklenburg County there is also a “significant backlog” of jury trials, according to the district attorney’s office. To address that, prosecutors are prioritizing violent cases, like domestic violence, and referring simple drug possessions to recovery agencies.

Nicolaides expects to see more plea deals being made.

“Criminal cases present a unique challenge because of the defendant’s Constitutional right to confront witnesses,” said Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch.

Trosch says there is a backlog of more than 3000 DUI cases in the county. It’s something that is being prioritized as judges try to clear the courtroom clog.

“We are just doing business a little differently,” said Trosch, who says judges are relying on technology to keep cases moving along remotely. “In some ways I think we are maximizing our court time and using that court time to actively dispose of cases and so I think we’re making more efficient use of court time.”

Mecklenburg County DA Statement

“While COVID-19 has presented challenges for our courts, the District Attorney’s Office knows the great anguish endured by victims and families who are awaiting justice. We have worked closely with court and public health officials over the last year to develop safety measures across the local court system. While court did remain operational on a limited basis throughout the pandemic, we lost about a year’s worth of jury trials, resulting in significant backlogs. To address those backlogs and violent crime in our community, DA Merriweather implemented substantial changes to the organization of his office and the prioritization of criminal prosecution. Local judges made the decision to resume jury trials in mid-March, and since then, our prosecutors have been diligently working to try cases. We are hopeful that improving COVID-19 conditions will soon allow for further expansion of court operations, and we continue to work with court partners to keep proceedings safe for everyone and keep our commitment to seek justice on behalf of victims and the entire community.”