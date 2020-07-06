Tree uproots from storm, kills woman on uninhabited Gaston County island

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed when a large tree uprooted and fell on her during a sudden storm on an island on Mountain Island Lake Sunday, authorities said.

Emergency crews said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, sudden severe weather in the area forced a boat to seek shelter on the uninhabited island of Mountain Island Lake.

As two people sought shelter on the island, a large tree uprooted and landed on one of the two people, killing 34-year-old Vanessa Owens Postell, of Dallas, North Carolina.

Several people were on the island at the time of the severe weather, authorities said. Those there attempted to provide lifesaving care to no avail. Postell died at the scene.

North Carolina Wildlife, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services, Lucia Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley Rescue Squad, and Mount Holly Fire Department all responded to the incident.