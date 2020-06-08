Treasury Department says stimulus checks will continue to go out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many people who could really use the money are still frustrated. FOX 46 spoke with one couple who asked us get results after hearing nothing from the IRS.

“We checked his website and it was supposed to have been deposited into his account,” said Tonya Furr. She says her fiancé Stephen Donaldsen has been waiting on his stimulus check for weeks.

“Direct express says they didn’t get it,” said Furr. They tried contacting the IRS through its website. “We can’t ever get through.”

The Treasury Department says it has sent out 159 million stimulus checks so far and recently hired 3500 additional operators to handle all the stimulus questions, but Tonya and Stephen get nowhere when they call.

“They have recordings and then if you do get put on hold, it cuts you right off,” Donaldsen said.

Recently, the Treasury Department announced that the bulk of the stimulus checks should be completed by the end of June, either by mail, or direct deposit.

Also, the Treasure Department says about four million Americans who hadn’t received their stimulus checks, will be getting prepaid debits cards in the mail.

