Traveling for the holidays? Wearing eyeglasses could provide extra protection from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While AAA expects a significant cutback on travel this week for the Thanksgiving holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who do plan to travel will need to bring a mask or a face shield.

Fox 46 spoke to a local doctor about the best forms of protection against the virus, including whether wearing eyeglasses could lessen a person’s risk of catching COVID-19.

For people who make the personal decision to travel for the holidays this year, it is important to know the risks involved and ways to stay safe.

“I’m trying to decide, that’s why I’m here trying to get information to see what the protocols are that the airlines have in place currently,” said Nadia Ruiz of Charlotte.

AAA estimates a 46% drop in Carolinians traveling by air this Thanksgiving, compared to last year. Health concerns due to the coronavirus are a major factor.

Sam Bailey is flying home to the U.K. for his holiday break. He chose to double up on face protection.

“Really any chance I can take to minimize the risk is great,” Bailey said.

Preliminary research shows that Bailey may be more protected then he thinks.

“I’ve often thought in planes and stuff, that people probably who are wearing glasses have some extra protection at this point in time. Even if they choose not to wear formal protective goggles that protect every angle of the eye,” said Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health.

A small study out of China, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, suggests that daily eyeglass wearers may be less susceptible to COVID-19.

“It seemed to show in this small group of hospitalized patients, that people who wore glasses were less likely to become hospitalized, and so in theory, surmising that this would offer protection,” the study said. “It doesn’t assess the benefit of eyeglasses in a non-hospitalized group of patients.”

“I’m going to wear glasses regardless so I’ll have that extra protection that people don’t have I guess,” said Jimmy Jinadu of Ft. Lauderdale.

“Anything I can do to prevent me from touching my own face helps out,” added Sam Bailey.

Dr. Brauning stresses that eye glasses and face shields are still no replacement for a face mask that covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly against the sides of your face.

“When you’re protecting someone else from your germs, the mask is going to prevent you from coughing, sneezing, and breathing those germs onto another person,” Brauning said.

With COVID-19 cases surging, the CDC recommends people not to travel for Thanksgiving. If you do, make sure you are up-to-date on local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE