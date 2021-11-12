Power outage at RDU creating long times, delayed flights

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International is experiencing power outages in Terminal 2 that are affecting its ability to assist passengers, the airport said early Friday.

Officials said water damage to an electrical breaker on Concourse C caused the outage before 4:30 a.m.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for flight statuses before arriving at the airport. Airlines are being forced to manually check travelers in during the outage.

At 7 a.m., long lines remained at security check-in at Terminal 2 as RDU said crews were on scene to restore power.

Officials do not have an estimated time that power will be restored.

While most flights are still marked as “scheduled,” RDU officials tell CBS 17 they are anticipating a lot more delays and cancellations.

Flights are being diverted from RDU. Two American Airlines flights scheduled to land at RDU have been diverted to Charlotte.

Terminal 1 has not been affected, officials say.

Airlines that could be impacted by the outages include Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Spirit and United.