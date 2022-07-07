CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Eagle flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Birmingham was forced to return to the Queen City Thursday due to a “potential maintenance issue,” officials said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the flight to Birmingham returned to Charlotte around 10 a.m. and landed without incident.

American Eagle Flight 5270 had 59 customers and four crew members. There were no reports of injuries, according to officials.

Passengers are being transferred to another plane bound for Birmingham, American Airlines said.