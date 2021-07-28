Large cargo jet based out of NC turns heads at 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showcased at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a large cargo jet based out of North Carolina is turning heads.

The Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 “Combi” jet made its debut at the airshow this week. The four-engine jet has played a huge role in bringing humanitarian aid to nations in crisis, especially in the wake of COVID. The plane is capable of hauling all cargo, all passengers, or a combination of both.

Chief Pilot George Kalbfleisch told FOX 46 the aircraft has been able to circle the globe, sometimes in less than three fuel stops.

“We supported a refugee crisis in Bangladesh and we went east bound to do that, going with the tailwind all around the world,” Kalbfleisch said.

Captain Kalbfleisch has flown many heavy jets during his career including the Boeing 777. He says the flight range on this jet is impressive. Without stopping for fuel the aircraft can fly nearly 8,000 miles at a time.

“Being based in Greensboro is a great central location for what we do. We support a lot of South America and Central America regions. We can get quickly to Africa too,” Kalbfleisch said.

Despite being more than 50-years -old, the DC-8 is one of the most re-engineered jets in history capable of going through major overhauls that substantially upgrade systems. The Samaritans Purse DC-8 received new engines making it fly even further than before.

“This was the first plane to receive the modern day engine overhaul. Engines that are on 737’s,” Kalbfleisch said.

The most recent major mission brought the crew and the plane to Ethiopia for a delivery of supplies to the nation in economic and civil unrest.