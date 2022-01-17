Hundreds of flights at Charlotte airport canceled Monday after winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds more flights were canceled Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport a day after a winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area.

More than 400 flights were canceled as of Monday morning and nearly 70 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Airport officials said they plan to resume full operations by Monday afternoon, but added that weather conditions in other parts of the country could continue to affect flights.

#NOW Just checked the arrival board at CLT Airport. I counted 3 flights that are on time, that’s it! The rest are delayed or canceled. Most departures also are canceled. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/cL3i23PA5F — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) January 17, 2022

More than 10,000 passengers were stranded at Charlotte Douglas Sunday after American Airlines canceled all of its departures from the winter storm.

The airport saw several inches of snow and ice fall as a winter storm passed through the Carolinas.

Workers focused on clearing the ice from the airfield and runways overnight.

Anyone planning to travel Monday is encouraged to check with their air carrier for the latest information on their flight’s status.