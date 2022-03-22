CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gas prices are causing pain at the pump, but they could also be contributing to fueling your flight costs.

There’s been a five percent increase in the average price of airfare over the last month or so. That’s the biggest increase we’ve seen in several years.

The rise in gas prices is only one piece of the puzzle, though. Supply and demand, as well as competition, are also causing airfare to skyrocket.

“We’ve heard sob stories of folks who can’t get across the country for less than $600 roundtrip,” said Scott’s Cheap Flights Senior Flight Expert Willis Orlando.

Just like everything else, airfare prices are also on the rise as more people take to the skies.

“Over the last month or so, we’ve seen a five percent increase in the average cost of airfare across the board,” said Orlando. “Which is one of the biggest increases we’ve seen in years.”

The main driver fueling airfare costs is demand.

“More Americans now want to travel by air than have in the past two-plus years,” Orlando added.

As COVID restrictions ease, people are feeling more comfortable on airplanes again.

“People are really excited to get back and see the world how they did pre-pandemic,” said Orlando.

But, the pre-pandemic travel mentality comes with a cost.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Traveler Ranto Birella. “I saw the pricing for the same flight go up like $200-$300 within two weeks.”

“I did find my flight to be fine from New York to Charlotte,” said Traveler Michael Oleaga. “But I did book other people’s flights and I did see some high, interesting prices. Like people from DC, Florida, Nashville — those ran up. I was not happy with that.”

Supply and demand, intense competition, and fuel costs are all contributing to a rise in flight prices.

“Hopefully these prices go down soon,” said Birella. “I’m trying to travel the world.”

“People didn’t fly for a good year and a half,” said Oleaga. “So airlines are trying to rebound and unfortunately it’s affecting us, the customers.”

With gas prices rising, it’s only expected to get worse.

“These haven’t quite trickled down to consumers yet,” said Orlando. “Most increases have been because demand — but fuel costs are about 1/3 of operating expenses for airplanes. So, if fuel costs remain as high as they are, we should see some of that trickle down to consumers.”

Flight experts recommend booking early and taking advantage of cheap flights when you see them.