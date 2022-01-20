FAA allows some jets to perform low visibility landings as 5G rolls out

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The FAA has given the go-ahead to airlines operating Boeing and Airbus aircraft in low-visibility landing situations, with 5G cell towers turned on.

American Airlines instructed pilots of their Boeing fleet aircraft the company would adopt the FAA’s guidance. Guidance for Airbus aircraft is still being fine-tuned but would be released soon.

This certification of Radio Altimeter equipment comes after numerous airlines, unions, manufacturers, and experts braced for potential disruptions to flight schedules.

New 5G cell signals were thought to be too close in frequency to aircraft systems that help pilots land planes in low visibility situations.

Within 24 hours of the cell towers turning on, the FAA issued guidance clearing the following aircraft types to use onboard equipment for low visibility landings known as Category II & III landings:

-717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11

-A300/10, A319/20/21, A330/40, A350, A380

-DOES NOT INCLUDE BOEING 787

Other aircraft not included fall into the “Regional Jet” category.

Planes manufactured by Bombardier/Mitsubishi, Embraer, and De Havilland have not been cleared for low visibility landings with their special low visibility equipment. Also not on the list provided by the FAA is the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The newest wide-body jet produced by Boeing is still under review.

STATEMENT:

“The FAA issued new approvals Thursday that allow an estimated 78 percent of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G C-band. This now includes some regional jets.

Airplane models with one of the 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11; all Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models; and some Embraer 170 and 190 regional jets.

The FAA is working diligently to determine which remaining altimeters are reliable and accurate where 5G is deployed in the United States. We anticipate some altimeters will be too susceptible to 5G interference. To preserve safety, aircraft with those altimeters will be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed because the altimeter could provide inaccurate information.

Passengers should check with their airlines for latest flight schedules.“