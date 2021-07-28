England ditches quarantine rules for fully vaccinated US travelers

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted check-in hall at the airport in Munich, Germany as Germany continues its second lockdown to avoid the further outspread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the U.S. government said it will require airline passengers entering the country to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. It will take effect Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LONDON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – England will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors from the United States to quarantine beginning Monday, United Kingdom Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on August 2, American and European Union travelers that have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine for the 10 days previously mandated by the country.

The British government said vaccinated travelers must have had their final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before arriving in England.

“We’re helping reunite people living in the U.S. and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” Shapps said.

Shapps added that the new changes apply to people vaccinated with an FDA or EMA vaccine.

Travelers will still be required to take a pre-departure test before arrival and take a PCR test on their second day in England.

Shapps also confirmed the restart of international cruises.

No information was given about changing travel procedures in other UK nations.