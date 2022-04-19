CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Passengers clapped and cheered on a Southwest Airlines flight to Charlotte Monday night as the pilot announced the end of the federal mask mandate on planes and other public transportation.

“Some of you already know, and I can tell by your behavior you already know,” the pilot said as she came on the plane’s cabin speakers. “I shall quote: ‘Effective immediately, employees and customers may choose whether they would like to wear masks. We encourage you to make the best decision to support your personal well-being.’”

The pilot added that the information had just come across the company iPad.

“It doesn’t get any more official,” she said.

Queen City News’ Ann Wyatt Little captured the moment on a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Charlotte Monday night.

Little said that following the announcement, a flight attendant walked through the cabin with a trash bag to collect the masks.

Flight attendant just walked through with a trash bag to collect masks. pic.twitter.com/vE7xMuHd7l — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattLittle) April 19, 2022

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials and said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Airlines have the option to require masks on flights themselves, but American, United, Alaska, Frontier, Southwest and Delta said Monday that there would be no requirements.

Transportation Security Administration officials also said they would not enforce the mask order following the judge’s decision.