Contour Airlines continues to grow with new destinations through Charlotte-Douglas Airport

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Contour Airlines continues to grow their route map with new destinations through Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

The small regional carrier formerly only served Beckley, West Virginia but has added stops to Parkersburg, WV, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Many of the routes flown by Contour are considered Essential Air Service (EAS) routes. These flights are part of a program maintained by the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration.

The program selects small communities that are located far away from large cities. The goal of EAS routes is to connect citizens to resources and the infrastructure of the neighboring large communities.

Some flights operated by EAS subsidized airlines operate with more empty seats, because of the government’s help. Still, the seats that are available for sale can be as cheap as $69 one way.