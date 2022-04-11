CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte is the fifth busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to Airports Council International preliminary rankings.

The airport additionally ranks sixth for passenger traffic.

This is a sizeable jump from 2020, where Charlotte placed sixth for arrivals and departures but only 18th for passenger traffic.

“Many people were eager to travel by air again in 2021, and we’re happy to partner with the airlines to serve these passengers coming through Charlotte,” said CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry. “This year, we are predicting an even stronger 2022 with one of our best summers ever.”

Last year, Charlotte Douglas served 43 million passengers and handled 519,895 arrivals and departures. This is 86% of the record-breaking 50 million passengers in 2019, pre-covid.