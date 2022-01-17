About 10,000 people impacted by cancelations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines continued its operation recovery at Charlotte-Douglas airport Monday after more than 500 departing flights were canceled Sunday.

The American hub resumed a few arrival operations by Sunday evening.

A handful of flights including arrivals from Munich and London diverted to Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth to better accommodate passengers to their final destination.

Monday afternoon, more than 200 departing flights were still marked as canceled by the airline.

Some passengers arriving from Dallas said they’ve spent more time waiting for their bags than the delay in arriving in Charlotte.

“We got one bag, waiting on another bag…with no messages as to where it could possibly be,” one traveler told Queen City News.

American Airlines said passengers are best accommodated by rebooking their travel online through their ticketing portal. Calling their 1-800 number should only be used when no options are available digitally.